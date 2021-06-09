The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. processed a total of 53 grant applications:
• 44 of the 53 were deemed eligible
• Business losses ranged from 25% to 89%
• 33 businesses received the maximum CHIRP grant award of $25,000
• 1 business received a $20,000 grant
• 3 businesses received grants in the amount of $15,000
• 4 businesses received $10,000 grants
• 3 businesses received $5,000 grants
Lawrence County businesses receiving grants were located in:
• New Castle: 14
• Union Township: 4
• Shenango Township: 6
• Hickory Township: 1
• Ellwood City: 1
• Neshannock Township: 7
• New Wilmington: 1
• Taylor Township: 3
• Scott Township: 1
• Wilmington Township: 3
• Mahoning Township: 2
• Pulaski Township: 1
Grants were awarded to the following business categories:
• Restaurants: 22
• Hotels/Motels/B&Bs: 4
• Bars: 12
• Caterers: 5
• Food Trucks: 1
