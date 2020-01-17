DON Enterprise is getting some financial help to bring more affordable housing to New Castle.
To start with, UPMC Health Options will award $150,000 and DON Management will add another $40,000 for the Building New Castles: The Court Street Project.
These funds — which are made possible through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Special Program Priorities tax credit program — enable DON to continue its work on the Lower East Side in rehabbing 10 owner-occupied homes and at least one vacant, blighted property to convert into affordable homeownership, as well as in demolishing three vacant, blighted properties.
“UPMC Health Plan is pleased to support DON Enterprises’ efforts to revitalize the New Castle community and increase the availability of affordable housing options available to families, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities,” said Scott Lammie, senior vice president of business development at UPMC Health Plan.
Court Hower, DON’s executive vice president of community resources and development, explained that the tax credit program is a win for both donor and recipient.
"Under the program, we have a project that we identify, then it was up to us to go out to private businesses and ask them, instead of sending their money to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, would they consider re-investing it into their community," he said, adding that the donor then gets to take a tax credit for the award.
"It’s not a dollar-for-dollar tax credit," Hower continued. "It depends on their organizational structure, but normally it comes out to about 85 cents on the dollar." He added that while the credit is a one-time deduction, the donor has five years in which to take it.
In addition to the tax credit awards, DON also received a pair of Affordable Housing Program grants totaling $930,553 through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. The funds will be used to build nine homes on the Lower East Side and two homes on the South Side of New Castle.
Hower called the grants "a wonderful milestone," adding that "we received a grant from them last year for I think $378,000 to build five homes. This year, it was just shy of a million dollars to build 11 homes.
"That’s a tough application — a very tough application," he went on. "The great thing is that Lawrence County and New Castle, this is going to directly benefit them, and it’s really going to have a continued impact on our community."
The Building New Castles Project will receive $750,000 from the grants to help build the Lower East Side homes. The total development cost is expected to be $1.33 million.
Homebuyers will include four families with incomes that are at or below 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), four families with incomes at or below 60 percent AMI, and one family at or below 80 percent AMI. All of the homes will be visitable, and three will be reserved for families with special needs. The homes will be sold at an estimated price of $44,000 for a two-bedroom home and $49,000 for a three-bedroom home, prices well below the actual cost of new construction.
Another $180,553 will be going to the 10,000 Friends of the New Castle South Side Healthy Neighborhood Partnership Program and will result in the construction of two homes on New Castle’s South Side. The total development cost of the project is expected to be $305,653.
Homebuyers will include one family with income that is at or below 50 percent of the area median income (AMI) and one family at or below 80 percent AMI. All of the homes will be visitable, and one will be reserved for a family with a special need. The homes will be sold at an estimated price of $42,000 for a two-bedroom home and $47,000 for a three-bedroom home. Again, these prices will be well below the actual cost of construction.
The 11 new homes will be built on property that was provided by the Lawrence County Land Bank, Patches Place and others and will complement other revitalization efforts on the Lower East Side and South Side. The new homes to be built will have two and three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. Each home will be visitable/accessible single-floor homes and built on a concrete slab. In addition, these homes will be energy efficient and low maintenance.
Chris Lloyd, DON chief executive officer, called the project “ an investment in the community that will increase homeownership and area home values, while providing needed development that is consistent with the neighborhood and community plans.”
The grants, DON said in a news release, would not have been possible without the dedication, partnership, and support of the Lawrence County Blueprint Communities, Eckles Architecture, the Lawrence County Land Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, 10,000 Friends of Pennsylvania, T.W. McCosby Construction, DON Management Construction, the Lawrence County Department of Planning and Development, Lawrence County Commissioners, the City of New Castle and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.