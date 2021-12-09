Two state grants totaling nearly $14,000 will support the Lawrence County Historical Society’s efforts to continue preserving and showcasing the county’s unique past.
The funding from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission — which includes a $9,950 Historical and Archival Records Grant and a $4,000 Cultural and Historical Support Grant — will fund the society’s ongoing work preserving history and educating the public. The funding is part of a package of nearly $2 million in grants awarded to 154 museums and county historical societies statewide under the Cultural and Historical Support Grant Program and more than $175,000 awarded to 34 organizations statewide under the Historical and Archival Records Care Program.
An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.