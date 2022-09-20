A $250,000 grant to Neshannock Township will help fund renovations to the Hutchison Community Center in Pearson Park.
The grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program will help modernize the building, which has been falling into disrepair, according to state Rep. Chris Sainato.
“Without periodic upgrades, aging buildings can burden taxpayers and create health and safety hazards,” Sainato said. “The Hutchison Community Center has been serving our community for decades, but the building has developed problems we can no longer afford to ignore, including mold, plumbing and roof leaks and outdated and inefficient kitchen and HVAC equipment.
“The grant awarded today will help fund work to repair the roof; create an ADA accessible entrance and bathrooms; and upgrade the kitchen, HVAC systems and wiring for a security system.”
Sainato said the total project cost is $661,080, of which the township has committed $411,080.
