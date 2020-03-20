The New Castle Public Library will receive a $15,000 state grant to fund outreach encouraging participation in the U.S. Census.
“Census participation is critical because it affects whether our Lawrence County communities receive their fair share of federal funding for roads, schools, hospitals and so many other vital resources,” state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, said Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, not all residents are aware of how important it is to be counted. Securing this funding will allow us to reach more residents with this message so we can bring those federal dollars back to our region, where they belong.”
The grant was awarded under the Census 2020 Outreach Grant Program, a tool to support grassroots efforts promoting awareness and participation in the 2020 Census across Pennsylvania.
The program focuses on supporting efforts that target hard-to-count populations including, but not limited to, those who do not speak English as their primary language; ethnic minority, immigrant, and rural communities; children; the elderly; the LGBTQ population; and individuals experiencing homelessness.
