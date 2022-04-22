A $1 million grant from the state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program will fund state-of-the-art training equipment for solar and other alternative energy technologies at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 712 Solar Training Facility in Neshannock.
The grant was announced by Rep. Chris Sainato. He said the funding to Western Central PA Electrician Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee for the IBEW facility equipment will ensure local workers have cutting-edge training on alternative energy technologies that are becoming more and more a part of modern production.
“Our district has deep roots in manufacturing and industry and an extremely talented workforce, but it’s critical to keep pace with changing technologies and alternative energy sources,” Sainato said. “Today’s funding is going to support construction of cutting-edge alternative energy training equipment for the electrical apprenticeship training center in Neshannock Township.
“The building’s HVAC system will get a geothermal heat pump, and electricity will be generated by an on-site solar array. Additional alternative energy equipment will include vehicle charging stations, wind turbines, a welding and charging building and an energy dashboard.
“With more and more automakers turning to electric and an increasing demand for alternative energy sources, the new equipment is going to ensure that our workforce benefits from the most sophisticated, up-to-date technology.”
Sainato said the project will also include a 150-stall parking lot, related site improvements, and outdoor training areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.