The devil is in the details for Devil’s Elbow Road in Hickory Township.
During the supervisors’ meeting in September, the board agreed to take action regarding a culvert collapse on the road. The grant, through the Lawrence County Conservation District, and state permits could take up to six or seven months. In the meantime, township engineers viewed the compromised area and came up with a “temporary fix” of filling a nine-foot deep crevice with aggregate to bolster the roadway.
Truck traffic on Devil’s Elbow Road will be temporarily prohibited due to weight limits on a compromised road.
Cooler temperatures and winter weather could become a factor when deciding on whether or not the road can remain open before the project is undertaken.
