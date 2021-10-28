State grant funding of $9,800 will provide New Castle pre-K students access to healthy foods and new, hands-on lessons in agriculture, state Rep. Chris Sainato said Tuesday.
Sainato, D-Lawrence, said the Department of Agriculture grant, awarded under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill’s Farm to School Grant Program, will help the center teach lessons and cultivate interests that can last a lifetime.
“Securing this funding will allow pre-K Kids Learning Center to offer healthy, farm-fresh foods, including local dairy products and produce, so students realize there are alternatives to junk food and learn to make the right choices early on, before bad eating habits set in.
“The funding will also allow the center to offer gardening programs and local field trips, to give kids memorable, hands-on experiences that teach about the life cycle and foster a love of growing and the natural world. Those programs also plant the seeds to ensure Pennsylvania has a healthy supply of future farmers to continue our critically important agriculture industry.”
The grant is part of a package of funding to 47 projects designed to improve access to healthy local foods and boost agricultural learning for pre-K through 5th grade students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.