Grant funding to two Lawrence County schools will help ensure that students have access to plentiful fresh fruits and vegetables.
State Rep. Chris Sainato announced Monday funding awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program includes grants to the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center and George Washington Intermediate School in the New Castle.
“Diet is a key component in learning,” Sainato said. “We have known for years that students with access to healthy, nutritious foods focus better, do better on tests and generally perform better in the classroom.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 makes it more difficult for some households to enjoy a fresh supply of produce on the table. This funding will help more students in those homes find access to the fruits and vegetables that they need for the best possible start in life.”
The funding is part of a package of more than $7 million in grants to 230 elementary schools. Under the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, schools will receive between $50 and $75 per student, based upon the federal allocation to the state. Funding priority was given to the schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
