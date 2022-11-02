A $50,000 state grant will fund a new roof for the New Castle Playhouse.
The funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development will support a much-needed renovation.
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) announced the funding Tuesday.
“The New Castle Playhouse is a beloved landmark that has been entertaining residents for decades,” Sainato said.
“But the rubber roof of the main playhouse theater is in dire need of replacement.
“I was proud to secure this funding, which will allow the roof to be replaced and ensure patrons can continue enjoying shows in safety and comfort.”
The total project cost of $75,000 will be supplemented by internal donations.
