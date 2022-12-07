The New Wilmington Police Department is upgrading some of its technology thanks to a $40,000 state grant it won two years ago.
Police Chief Carmen Piccirillo said the department received $30,000 in 2021, and will receive the final $10,000 by the end of the month.
So far, the department has used the funding to purchase new laptop computers, a desktop computer and monitor for the chief, a color printer and a black-and-white printer and a shredder. The remaining funding will be used for drug monitoring drug-testing kits and a temporary evidence safe.
Department Secretary Rachel Singer was instrumental in securing the grant, one of only two in the state awarded last year, Piccirillo said.
“She has absolutely been amazing,” Piccirillo said. “Rachel is the grant guru. She has mastered that process.”
Piccirillo said the department’s process for applying and receiving the grant were so impressive to the state attorney general’s office and Penn State University, where the grant was sent, the department will be used as an example for others to follow in the future.
In other borough news during council’s meeting Monday, the governing body approved a cost of living adjustment increase for borough non-uniform employees by three percent for four years.
Council President Jon Welker said that was one of the terms agreed upon so far in the ongoing negotiations with the police department in its new contract, so he wanted to offer the same thing to non-uniform employees.
Council also agreed to change the daily rates for the New Wilmington Borough Pool to $7 regardless of age.
