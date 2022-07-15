SHARON – A $348,000 state grant is going to make Sharon more enticing to visitors and residents, said city Manager Bob Fiscus.
The grant, awarded Thursday, will fund a project to upgrade traffic signals at the intersection of West State Street and Irvine Avenue.
Fiscus calls it the Sharon Gateway Project as the intersection is close to the Ohio border.
An ongoing project on a portion of U.S. Route 62 – also known as the Shenango Valley Freeway – between State Line Road and Addison Road is at the Ohio line. Sharon’s South Irvine Avenue also branches off the freeway in the project area.
“This is part of our plan to continue moving down that corridor,’’ he said. “It will make Sharon and the downtown more welcoming.’’
The project includes the installation of four new traffic signals at the intersection. The new signals have LED lights that that are more energy- efficient than the existing lights. A feature of the new traffic lights is the ability of pedestrians to push buttons on utility poles that signals someone is waiting to cross the street. When the “walk” lights are engaged, they will include a display that tells pedestrians how much time they have before the light changes.
“And it’s going to make traffic control more efficient and it increases the safety for emergency vehicles,’’ Fiscus said.
Digital technology in the light system will allow emergency vehicles, including those from police and fire departments, to travel more quickly through the intersection.
Also, the project includes new mast arms — the metal bars that hold up traffic lights — to improve signal visibility.
“The city has been revitalizing the State Street corridor and recently completed a streetscape project to add new ADA ramps and pedestrian-level lighting at the eastern intersection,’’ said state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage. “As downtown Sharon continues experiencing a revival, with new shops bringing increased pedestrian traffic, the signal safety enhancements are all the more important.’’
Total cost of the project is $435,000, with Sharon kicking in $87,000. The city has made plans to cover that, Fiscus said.
Final designs await completion and Fiscus said he hopes construction will begin next year.
