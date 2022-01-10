Grant funding of $1.25 million will help homeowners in Union Township and throughout Lawrence County maintain their homes, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Monday.
The funding includes $750,000 to Lawrence County and $500,000 to Union Township, each awarded in partnership with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
“For homeowners, taking care of needed repairs is an essential part of protecting the health and safety of their family — and the value of their largest investment,” Sainato said. “This grant funding is going to ensure residents in Union Township and throughout Lawrence County have the help they need in maintaining their properties.”
The grants — awarded under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program — are part of a package of more than $8.2 million in funding to 15 counties statewide.
