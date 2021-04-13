A $75,000 grant awarded by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will help fund design and construction of a new canoe and kayak launch that will provide area boaters easier access to the Shenango River.
The grant to Human Services Center under the Boating Facility Grant Program will help finance the center’s plans to add the launch to its one-acre property located in New Castle, according to state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, who announced the grant.
“We’re so fortunate here in Lawrence County to share our home with part of the Shenango River, which was recently named River of the Year by Pennsylvania voters,” Sainato said. “In addition to the natural beauty, the river provides a great source of healthy exercise for the many residents in our area who enjoy canoeing and kayaking.
“Access to the river has not always been as convenient as it could be for many residents here in New Castle because the closest public boat launch facilities are several miles away. This funding is going to help bring those boaters one step closer to the water’s edge so they can spend less time commuting and more time doing what they love.”
Sainato said that in addition to the launch, the project includes plans for the construction of an ADA-accessible fishing pier and installation of a small walking trail, picnic tables, benches and other minor site amenities.
He added that the total project cost is estimated at $198,800 and that the center has secured additional funding from other sources that include the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnership Program, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Canoe Access Development Fund and several donations and in-kind services.
