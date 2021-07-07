A $201,600 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will give the green light to modernizing upgrades at a busy East Side intersection.
Upgrades to the traffic signal located at Taylor Street, East Washington Street (Route 65) and Butler Avenue (business Route 422) are part of PennDOT's Green Light-Go Program. It's part of a package of more than $15.6 million awarded for signal upgrades in 50 municipalities statewide under the program.
“It’s great to know that modernizing improvements are on the way for this intersection,” said state Rep. Chris Sainato, who announced the grant.
The grant will fund new signal heads and support structures, a new signal controller and cabinet, an updated vehicle detection system as well as pedestrian accommodations, like "walk" signal heads, pushbuttons, curb ramps and signage.
“It all spells greater safety and smoother traffic flow for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists,” Sainato said.
Green Light-Go grants reimburse municipalities for updates to improve traffic signal efficiency and operation. The grants can be used for projects such as installation of LED technology; traffic signal retiming; developing special event plans; monitoring traffic signals; and upgrading signals to the latest technologies.
“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”
