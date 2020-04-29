The New Castle Area School District has received a $132,850 grant to help ensure students have the resources they need to benefit from internet-based and other remote learning programs.
The Continuity of Education and Equity Grant, from the state Department of Education, will help students whose families may be unable to afford laptops and other equipment for remote learning during this academic year, according to state Reps. Chris Sainato and Aaron Bernstine, who announced the grant.
The school district has embarked on total online learning as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the grant will allow the district to buy 388 additional Chrome Books, which have been distributed to students for online learning at their homes. The district two weeks ago gave out 1,300 Chrome books to students to set them up with their virtual classrooms for distance learning.
The devices are on loan to them, and their parents have signed waivers to receive them, DeBlasio said.
The grant also will cover the cost of Kaseya software, which will allow the district to provide remote technical support to studetns using a district mobile device from any location in the community, she said.
“A student’s economic status should never stand in the way of (his or her) getting the best possible education the state can provide,” Sainato said. “I believe our Lawrence County schools provide students an excellent start, but when challenges such as COVID-19 force major changes to the way learning happens, we need to make sure kids are equipped for those changes.”
Because of the grant, all students in the district will have the laptops and other resources they need to continue learning and benefiting from online and remote programs, he said.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative we don’t lose sight of how important it is for us to deliver the best possible education to every child,” said Bernstine added. “This funding will help schools purchase equipment, so teachers can better connect with students ready to learn.
“I’m pleased we are able to bring home the funds to create an even better learning environment for our teachers and kids.”
This grant program is designed to help provide access and inclusion for all learners by bridging the gap for students who are currently limited in their ability to participate in continuity of education. The grants may be used to purchase such computer equipment as laptops, tablets and internet hot spots, or the funds may be used to provide instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework.
Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.
