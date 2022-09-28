A six-figure grant will be of great help to Lawrence County in running the Nov. 8 general election,
Elections director Tim Germani said the $287,583 Election Integrity Grant comes from the state Department of Community and Economic Development and can be used in any of eight different areas that involve the elections. This includes paying staff to precavass and canvass mail-in and absentee ballots, physical security and transparency costs for centralized pre-canvassing and canvassing, post-election procedures and other voter tabulation costs.
The county received its allocation during the summer, Germani said. He believes the grant will be an annual allotment, but if any money is leftover from Nov. 8, he will use the funds to prepare for the 2023 spring primary election.
State lawmakers under Act 88 of 2022 authorized $45 million to be distributed to counties to accommodate rising election costs resulting from Act 77, which passed in 2019 and expanded mail-in ballot voting.
Counties receiving the Election Integrity Grant program funds have to spend the grant money for only the limited items listed, and they must comply with a rule that mandates round-the-clock ballot counting on Election Day for mail-in and absentee ballots.
Germani said the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots must start at 7 a.m. on Election Day and continue until all ballots are counted. The county already has been doing that since mail-in ballots were authorized.
The county pre-canvass workers get all of the ballots ready to stack, reserve the envelopes and begin running the tabulations Election Day morning, but no totals are released until after the polls close at 8 p.m, he said.
He said the county received 5,641 applications for absentee ballots so far. The deadline is Nov. 1 to apply for mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election.
“This grant is going to help the county a lot,” Germani commented. “I can use it to pay the poll workers and pay for the ballot costs, security and the transportation of the ballots, among other things.”
