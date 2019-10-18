Lawrence County and three municipalities that get annual block grant allocations intend to use a bulk of their money from this year’s allotment for housing rehabilitation.
The county commissioners have authorized the county planning office to apply for the 2019 federal Community Development Block Grant dollars for the county, Ellwood City Borough, Shenango and Union townships. The county’s share will be used for all of the other non-entitlement municipalities.
According to the commissioners, the projected amount the county is to receive through the program is $612,785. Of that, $261,873 would be the county’s share, $125,289 would go to Shenango Township, $102,246 to Union Township and $123,377 to Ellwood City. Those three communities are considered entitlement communities because they qualify for the funds based on their population of low- to moderate-income residents.
County planning and community development director Amy McKinney said the county’s share will all be used for housing rehabilitation and to pay administrative costs. The county’s housing rehabilitation program, which has existed for at least two decades, is now administered by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
Shenango Township’s portion of the block grant funds for 2019 will be earmarked for housing rehabilitation, property clearance and demolition and program administration, McKinney said. Union Township also will use its funds for housing rehabilitation and administrative costs, and Ellwood City plans to use its share for parks and recreation, clearance and demolition and program administration.
McKinney explained that the township submits one application to the state for the block grant funds, for the county and all 23 of the non-entitlement municipalities. Each entitlement municipality also adopts a resolution supporting the application, she said, adding that the county’s dollars can be use for the non-entitlement communities.
The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership’s housing rehabilitation program uses the block grant money to match with with other funding such as the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and other Department of Community and Economic Development funded programs that address state minimum housing standards for low to low-moderate income families.
The housing rehabilitation program is for owner-occupied homes within Lawrence County. Such items as roof, doors, hand rails, smoke detectors, electrical service and lighting at every exterior door are a few of the items that can be addressed, according to information from the agency’s website.
More information about the program is available by contacting LCCAP’s Healthy Homes Department at 724-658-7258, or online at https://lccap.org.
