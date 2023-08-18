Granges from throughout Lawrence County annually get together at the Lawrence County Fair to make apple butter in a cauldron over an open fire.
The process involves using pre-homemade applesauce, sugar and spices and constant stirring throughout two days over a wood fire.
The finished product is then canned on site in pint jars and sold to fairgoers. By the end of fair week, the jars are usually sold out.
According to some of the men making a batch on Thursday, the group canned 108 pints in its first batch on Wednesday and they expected an equal amount on Thursday.
