The 2022 Hometown Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Riverwalk Park with Grandview Soul.
Grandview Soul has been making a name for themselves in Western Pennsylvania since 2019. By combining Motown’s most soulful tunes from the past, with pop songs of today, Grandview Soul delivers something for everyone to enjoy.
With all six members having 10-plus years of musical experience, the band knows how to make the stage their own and demand a spectacular time.
Band Members include Jewel Ullrich (lead vocalist), Vince Gentile (keyboard), Walker Martz (guitar), Adam Kaminski (guitar), Adam Alfano (drums) and John Onufrak (bass).
“I’ve known Jewel for years, and I am more than thrilled that they’ll get to share their music to a larger audience,” Jeff Feola, event producer, explained.
“It’s my mission to present artists that are embracing their uniqueness and to display diversity on stage and to feature a band lead by a powerhouse female vocalist sends a strong message that art is for all people, for all genders and backgrounds, and that art belongs to all of us and this free concert series is proud to invite the town and beyond to take advantage of free entertainment.”
For more information on Grandview Soul, follow them on Facebook at “Grandview Soul” at www.facebook.com/GrandviewSoul.
The featured food option this Friday will be “Yo Momma’s Kitchen,” and The Confluence will feature its full menu of sandwiches, pizza, wraps, desserts, ice cream, coffees and smoothies. VentiSei Winery, Nina’s Italian Ice, Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, Divine Butterfly Supply and Hopes Majesty will be at the event sharing locally made goods and treats.
Returning to the Riverwalk stage Aug. 5 will be The Wrangler Band. The season closer will be ‘The Labra Brothers’ on Aug. 19.
Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle, and attendees are encouraged to take their own chair or blanket to sit on in the park.
A 50/50 raffle to benefit New Visions and downtown revitalization initiatives will be held at each event. New Castle “swag” (T-shirts, hot/cold tumblers, and hats) with the new branding of the city will be available for purchase.
The series is made possible in part through the collaboration of Feola Entertainment, The City of New Castle, and New Visions for Lawrence County with the generosity of the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, The District Attorney’s Office, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, WesBanco, Hopes Majesty, Divine Butterfly Supply and JMG Accounting.
