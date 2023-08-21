Diane Harman doesn’t like her 68-year-old husband’s mullet.
The nearly standing-room-only crowd attending Saturday’s Lawrence County Fair Mullet Contest felt differently.
After receiving the loudest round of applause in the finals, North Beaver Township beef and crop farmer Gary Harman was named the contest’s Grand Poobah for his mullet. Runner-up went to 5-year-old Lachlan Miller.
Thirteen males as young as 2 years old competed in the contest on the closing evening of the six-day fair. Popular in the 1980s and making a comeback, the mullet is when hair is shorter at the front, top and sides, but longer at the back.
Katina Hunter with Coldwell Banker Realty sponsored the second annual Mullet Contest, which she co-hosted with her husband Mike. Prizes for first-, second- and third-places were awarded in two categories — straight-hair mullets and curly-hair mullets. The top two finishers in each division advanced to the finals.
Contestants modeled their mullets and answered a few questions. The contestants who received the loudest applause from the audience were named winners.
Gary Harman began growing his mullet after last year’s fair. His hair measured eight inches long in the back. He recently went to wearing his mullet in a ponytail. Gary plans to get rid of his mullet this week.
“It’s too hot in the summertime,” he said.
“I’m glad he won,” Diane Harman added. “(But) to me, he looks more handsome with short hair.”
For the straight mullet, 2-year-old Gunner Heinrich from Neshannock came out on top. He charmed the audience after reaching out and speaking into the microphone. At one point, he thanked the audience.
“This is a proud father moment,” his dad, John, said.
“He has a strong mullet,” his mother, Cara, added.
The couple is expecting a second son in January; he may enter next year’s mullet contest.
Brittany Miller, the New Wilmington hairdresser mother of Lachlan, said the youngest of her three children begged for a mullet. She said “no.” Brittany gave in and resorted to YouTube for a tutorial.
“He brought honor to the family,” she joked after he won the curly-haired mullet division.
“He’s worked hard for this,” added Lachlan’s father, Josh. “He used his conditioner and mousse. He’s destined for great things.”
Grady George, 12, and Harman placed second in the straight and curly hair divisions, respectively.
