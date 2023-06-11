What began as an organized outdoor graduation party on New Castle's West Side turned to tragedy in the early hours of Saturday morning when kids showed up with guns.
Gunfire erupted at the party at Bollinger Playground around 1 a.m., resulting in the death of 15-year-old Damian Jackson and two others suffering serious injuries. The injury of one of those teens is potentially debilitating, according to police.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem described the area when police arrived as "a lot of people. It was a chaotic scene."
He said there was so much traffic that ambulances had a hard time getting into the area to tend to the wounded.
The party, for one or more teens who were not the victims, was complete with food, balloons and decorations. Later, the remaining decorations were crime scene tape.
Salem said multiple weapons were involved in the shooting. He emphasized police are still trying to piece together what happened, and who was responsible for Jackson's death and the injuries of the other two teens. He said both injured teens also are around 15 years old.
The two injured teens are identified as Caden Nero, who is hospitalized in UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and Lierre Armstrong Jr., who was taken to UPMC Jameson. Their health statuses were unknown as of Sunday morning.
Jackson and Nero were taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson, then flown to UPMC Children's Hospital, where Jackson died. The police transported Armstrong to UPMC Jameson because not enough ambulances were available to transport all three victims, he said.
Jackson, who lived on the city's East Side, was shot in the groin area, and Nero and Armstrong both were shot in the back.
Salem said no suspects have been identified yet in the incident. Any suspects, even if they are juveniles, would likely be charged as adults, he said.
He is asking that anyone who has any photos or video footage of the shooting to contact the New Castle police department's detective bureau at (724) 656-3586, or submit information through the New Castle Police Department website at newcastlepd.com.
Meanwhile, Billy McKnight, who lives in the area and knows the families of the victims and other attendees, is organizing a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday at the playground. He has asked all of the pastors in that area to go and say prayers over the youths and whoever needs it, he said.
McKnight said he is providing hot dogs, chips and water.
"I want them to feel safe," he said, adding that he also has asked Jackson's mother to attend, "hoping she will say few words of encouragement."
He also has invited the police.
"I'm doing it because I was raised to be God-fearing, and this is my community and I love all these kids like my own," he said in a message to the New Castle News. "I feel they need some prayer, and most of the elders need it, and that's why I'm doing it.
"I pray that they show up because this is a really sad situation that should not have happened," he wrote.
