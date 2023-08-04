Fourteen graduates walked across the stage at Ben Franklin Early Learning Center last week to celebrate the completion of their high school equivalency programs with assistance from Lifelong Learning Choices.
The annual graduation ceremony, held last Thursday, made its first return this year since the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized Lifelong Learning Choices assisted graduates over the past four years.
Since the GED program was developed in 1942, more than 12 million people have completed and obtained their high school equivalency diploma.
The completion of the program requires an acceptable score across multiple tests. The tests require students to have adequate knowledge of writing, social studies, science, language arts and mathematics.
Lifelong Learning Choices, a nonprofit native to Lawrence County, has been helping residents expand their knowledge since 1980.
Executive Director Gillian Maule said the organization holds the ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of these adults.
“I don’t want to list the number of things that could be going on for somebody that means they don’t graduate high school,” she explained. “When they want to further their education, work for it, and are successful, it’s important to have this rite of passage.”
“It’s way harder to attain your high school equivalency diploma than graduate high school,” she said.
“We do this to celebrate their accomplishment.”
The keynote speaker at graduation was state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) who congratulated the former students and stood among Lifelong Learning Choices’ instructors on stage, awarding graduates with a certificate of achievement from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“Education is essential to choosing your own course in life instead of allowing life to choose it for you,” she said.
“You get what you put in. If you want love, give love. If you want money, provide value.”
“Keep your head high and your goals even higher,” she continued.
Two former students, Kayla Masone and Charesse Griffin, celebrated their triumphs by addressing the audience and expressing their congratulations to their fellow classmates.
Griffin, 38, addressed the audience, expressed her gratitude and shared part of her journey.
“I started the program a few times before, but this time was different,” she said.
“This time, I asked for help. I put in hours of studying at home. I kept trying and learning. I walked by faith and not by sight.”
“I learned how to be a mom, an employee and a student all at the same time,” Griffin said.
Masone, 31, ex- plained in her speech that this triumph did not come without its challenges.
“I was a teen mom, domestic violence survivor, an addict and homeless twice in one year,” Masone shared with the audience.
After attempting to get her high school equivalency diploma once in 2018, she put her education on hold to prioritize her children and getting clean before refocusing on her goals of furthering her education.
With support from her instructors at Lifelong Learning Choices, Masone said she was given resources to better her life, including assistance in establishing residency and leaving her abusive relationship.
“When I came back for the second time, I had told Lynne, one of the instructors, that I set a goal to graduate before the year was up,” Masone shared. “They were a good support system when I thought I had none.”
Masone shared that earning her High School Equivalency diploma has been a juggling act: balancing life and education as a parent and adult comes with its fair share of challenges.
“You’re supposed to graduate when you’re a child,” she said.
“I feel like I couldn’t fully become an adult and better myself without taking this step.”
“Now, in 2023, I am a mother of four beautiful children, the owner of a high school equivalency diploma, a certified EKG technician, a phlebotomist and on my way to becoming a registered nurse. On Aug. 26, I will be three years clean,” she shared.
For any adults thinking about earning their high school equivalency diploma, Masone said to go for it.
“The only thing holding you back is you,” she said.
“It’s nothing to be ashamed of and you should have pride in yourself. Go back to school and do the things that you want to do. In the end, you’ll feel better.”
Adults in Lawrence County looking for assistance in earning their high school equivalency diploma should contact Lifelong Learning Choices for flexible classes and tutoring on an individual and small group basis.
The nonprofit is regularly looking for volunteer tutors and anyone interested should contact the office at (724) 654-1500.
