Several Grace Bible Church members offered their thoughts on the occasion of the Rev. John Coomber’s 20th anniversary as their pastor.
Longtime member Rhonda Strawhecker noted that Coomber and his wife, Anita, “do whatever it takes around the church to get things done.
“Whenever there aren’t any volunteers for something, they step right in and get it done. It could be anything from mowing grass to doing repairs to driving someone somewhere, making a meal …”
Strawhecker also summarized thoughts expressed by other Grace Bible members.
•Jerry Hollerman, elder — Said that he (Coomber) preaches the Word of God from the Scriptures. He also hopes he will be here another 20 years.
•Zoe Peffer, church-supported missionary — Said that every time she has been to the church to visit, she has been invited to stay in their home.
•Beatrice Leckwart, attendee — She started attending because she wanted a church that was close to home, and has been there for 35 years.
•Millie Cox, a newer member — She and her husband, Butch, are thankful for a pastor who preaches the Word of God.
•MaryAnn Hollerman, longtime member — Said that Grace Bible Church is a wonderful place to raise a family.
