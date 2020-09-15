The Rev. John Coomber has shown a penchant for hanging around when others might have taken off.
For starters, he and his wife, Anita, recently celebrated his 20th anniversary as pastor of Grace Bible Church in Shenango Township. Various online sources indicate that the average pastoral tenure at a church is between four and six years.
Longtime Grace Bible member Rhonda Strawhecker has seen another demonstration of Coomber’s commitment. She recalls that when her father died, Coomber said that he would officiate at the funeral, and that Anita would play the organ, because her father’s pastor was out of town on vacation.
“We did not know,” Strawhecker said, “that Pastor John and Anita were to go away on vacation that week as well -- they never told us -- and (they) stayed to do the service, then left for their vacation.
“Pastor John’s and Anita’s sincere selflessness really stands out to me. They are always there for whatever is needed.”
What God needs, Coomber believes, is for him and his wife to be at Grace Bible.
“It’s a sense of calling and commitment on our part,” he said. “There have been times when we’ve been discouraged and thinking, ‘OK, Lord, what else is out there?’ And I’ve had some opportunities.
“But I really got to thinking, ‘Lord, I believe you called us here. Are you calling us away, or are we just wanting to escape a difficult time or things not going the way we want them to?’ That was one thing, the sense that God has called us here. Unless he calls us away somewhere, we’re committed. We believe God has us here for a reason.”
Coomber, who said that he did not grow up in a Christian home, felt a call to ministry after he accepted Jesus as his savior. He went to Bible college, married Anita, and the two of them spent about 12 years worshipping and serving in a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, congregation before getting the call to his first pastorate at Grace Bible.
That happened, he said, through the daughter of a New Castle man with whom Coomber had gone to school, and who was attending the Lancaster church.
“We pursued that, and the Lord opened the door,” he said. “So this was our first church, and my philosophy of ministry was always to try for a long-term ministry. I know that’s not typical today.”
Grace Bible averages about 50 people on a Sunday morning, and Coomber admits he had hoped to have grown the church beyond that number by now.
“Things don’t always happen as quickly as we would like sometimes,” he said. “I think faithfulness to what the Lord has called us to do is one of those bedrocks that keep us going.
“That’s not to say we don’t make those efforts, and seek creative ways to reach out and make a difference in people’s lives. But ultimately, the Lord is the one who builds the church.”
Static membership numbers, though, have created an impact beyond the pews.
“One of the challenges I’ve had here, as a small church, a kind of make-ends-meet thing, pretty much for 19 years I’ve had to work outside the church,” said Coomber, who along with his wife has raised four children.
“I work at Portersville Christian School. I’m in charge of the busing for the students. We have kids from 11 or 12 different school districts, seven of which we contract with to provide transportation for them.”
Such activity, though, has not lessened his commitment to Grace Bible Church.
“We feel very blessed to have been able to serve here,” he said. “We still look at the ministry here at Grace with great hope and anticipation because we see so much potential and opportunity.
“We just want to be faithful and put ourselves in a place where God can bless and use us.”
