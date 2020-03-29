Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday requested a major disaster declaration from the president through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The request is to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments and certain nonprofits, as well as individuals who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release issued from the governor's office.
As of Sunday, there were 3,398 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Pennsylvania, and 38 people, including one from Lawrence County, had died. Lawrence County has had eight confirmed cases so far, including one who was an employee at the courthouse. An 88-year-old Mahoningtown man is reported to have died from the illness.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” Wolf said. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”
So far, Pennsylvania has Pennsylvania already received an emergency declaration under the President’s nationwide emergency proclamation, which provides reimbursement for eligible expenses for emergency protective measures to state, county and local governments and certain nonprofits for the duration of the emergency incident. The declared nationwide emergency started Jan. 20 and continues.
The request for a major disaster declaration, if approved, will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation; the following Individual Assistance programs: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and Statewide Hazard Mitigation.
It is not known how quickly the president will decide to grant or deny Governor Wolf’s major disaster request for additional federal assistance. Wolf on March 6 had signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak, which is a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration.
