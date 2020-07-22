Gov. Tom Wolf continued Tuesday to defend his move to restrict business in restaurants and close bars that don’t serve food statewide, while insisting that state officials still intend to allow local school districts to determine their reopening strategies.
The governor last week rolled back the state’s reopening, citing increased case numbers mostly in southwestern and southeastern Pennsylvania and concerns about increasing numbers of young people getting and spreading coronavirus by gathering in drinking establishments.
The move covered drinking establishments across the state, despite the fact that Wolf had repeatedly said in recent weeks that he planned to use targeted moves instead of broad measures.
At an event at WellSpan York Hospital on Tuesday to thank front-line health care workers and promote the wearing of face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, Wolf again insisted that the move was targeted by focusing on drinking establishments.
“The virus doesn’t respect boundaries,” Wolf said. “Every region, not every county, but majority of the counties, have seen an uptick in cases.”
Wolf said he understands the frustration of bar owners at being forced to close.
“We’ve got to choose between bad choices,” in how to respond to the pandemic, Wolf said.
REOPENING SCHOOLS
Wolf said state officials have been “looking with a fresh face” at the challenges of reopening schools safety every day.
“The plan is for community school districts to make their own decisions,” following state and federal guidelines, Wolf said.
But the governor said that if parents don’t feel like school is safe, they can seek to keep their children home and enroll their children in online classes.
“There is nothing written in stone except that I want to get kids back to school as quickly as possible,” he said.
Wolf’s comments came as the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress have been lobbying to get schools to physically-reopen and threatening to withhold funding from districts that don’t offer in-person classes.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday said that his office would act to prevent U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from withholding funding to school districts that opt to offer remote-leaning over public health concerns.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, educators across our Commonwealth are being forced to make incredibly difficult choices,” Shapiro wrote in a letter to school officials distributed by his office. “DeVos has indicated that she may attempt to unilaterally stop Congressionally-appropriated funds from flowing to certain districts and schools in violation of the law. If that happens, in a way that impacts the Commonwealth, I’ll take all appropriate actions,” Shapiro said.
HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASE
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that the state is starting to see an increase in hospitalizations stemming from the summer outbreaks of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
The week of July 3, the state had an average of 624 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s coronavirus early warning dashboard.
Tuesday, the state reported that there were 736 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The increases are far short of the dramatic surge in demand for health care that was seen in southeastern Pennsylvania in April and far short of the strain on health care systems in southern states which are being hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks, Levine said.
The state’s move to restrict business in drinking establishments, where people don’t wear masks or socially-distances themselves, is intended to prevent the state’s hospitals from beiing flooded with coronavirus cases, she said.
“We simply cannot allow the Commonwealth to take steps backward and overwhelm our health systems,” Levine said.
