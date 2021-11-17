The cost to rewire the Lawrence County courthouse and other related county government buildings to upgrade the county's information and computer systems could be close to $350,000 according bids the commissioners opened Tuesday.
The commissioners had advertised for bids for the data cabling infrastructure project during the past month, and three were received. The lowest apparent bidder was Horizon Information Services of Glenshaw, Allegheny County, at $291,000. Bids also were received from Lugaila Mechanical inc. of Pittsburgh at $301,000 and Dagostino Electronic Services of Pittsburgh at $327,000.
The commissioners voted to table a decision on the bids for further review. The county additionally has paid Eckles Co. $23,765, to date, for the design of the data infrastructure upgrades.
