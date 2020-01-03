Louis A. Palmiro, 93, of Mahoningtown passed away the evening of Jan. 2, 2020, at Rhodes Estates. Born on Feb. 25, 1926, in Mahoningtown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Maria Nocera Palmiro. On Jan. 28, 1950, Lou married his beloved wife, the former Rose A. Samiac. She preceded him in d…