Temperatures were in the 40s, the New Castle High band was playing the fight song and Red Hurricane cheerleaders performed with pompoms.
It wasn’t a football game, but the Stage stores retail chain was kicking off a new game plan.
Stage decided last year to change its five department store nameplates to Gordmans off-price stores. That list included Peebles, one of which was located in Neshannock Township’s Field Club Commons.
On Tuesday, after a 10-day retooling period, that store reopened as Gordmans, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and representatives from both the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the New Castle Area School District.
High school principal Rich Litrenta accepted a $1,000 check from Gordmans, which he said would be used for the school library.
Alex McCoy, chamber director, was glad to see the retailer remain in Lawrence County.
“This business provides a great quality of life,” he said. “Folks can come and get a lot of unique items that they don’t have to go out of town for.”
Despite being owned by the same company, Gordmans will be a different store from its Peebles predecessor, manager Lynn Beatty explained.
“Peebles was considered a department store," she said. Gordmans is an off-price retail, so the prices are going to be much lower, we’re going to have more of a variety of things. We have a lot more different items. It’s set up more as a self-serve so you can come in and pick up the things, but we’re still going to have a full staff for customer service.
“A lot of things they can pick up here, we never used to have as a Peebles store — soft drinks and candy and things like that. So it’s more of a variety. Before, it was basically clothing, accessories, shoes some home goods. We have a ton of home goods now, beautiful home goods.”
In addition, customers can have their Amazon orders shipped to Gordmans’ in-store Amazon Counter for flexible and secure package pick-up.
Neshannock Township resident Dawn Aven was among the first shoppers in the store after the ribbon was cut at 9 a.m.
“I was here every day during the closing sale for Peebles,” she said, “so I wanted to come to see what they have now.”
Gordmans employs 22 associates, Beatty said, with some new hires added to the Peebles personnel who were retained. All put in some long hours during the conversion process.
“We closed, and for 10 days, it was supposed to be an 8 to 8 schedule, and it ended up being 8 to 9 — then to 10, then 8 to 11,” Beatty said. “Sometimes we were here before 8.
“Everyone’s excited about it. They put a lot of hard work into it, and going forward is a whole new thing.”
In all, Gordmans opened 23 stores in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, including one in Ellwood City. By the end of 2020, Gordmans expects to have more than 700 stores across the nation.
