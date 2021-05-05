A tractor trailer rig pulls into a terminal for a trucking company that has a $10,000 hiring bonus offer posted on a trailer at their facility in Harmony, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A bill by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits cleared the House Labor and Industry Committee on a party-line vote Tuesday. The sponsor, Rep. Jim Cox of Berks County, said many employers are having trouble finding workers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)