Republicans on Wednesday cheered the fact that voters approved two Constitutional changes limiting the governor’s emergency powers, while largely remaining coy about what they plan to do with their expanded authority.
"I'm pleased they passed. I’m pleased we’ve reined in the governor’s authority. It’s sad that it took a Constitutional amendment to ultimately bring him to the table,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County.
Pennsylvania is the first state to enact new limits on the governor's emergency powers through a voter referendum, according to The Associated Press. However, similar efforts to limit governor's emergency powers have been made in other states -- including in New York where the Legislature passed and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law, new emergency power limits, and Ohio where Gov. Mike Dewine vetoed a bill that would have limited his powers but the Legislature overrode the veto.
Votes in favor of the proposals accounted for just under 54 percent of the votes on the issue by Wednesday afternoon. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning.
One proposal will amend the state Constitution to mandate that emergency declarations automatically expire at 21 days unless the General Assembly votes to extend them. The other measure amends the Constitution to give the General Assembly the authority to terminate emergency declarations with a simple majority vote.
In a joint statement, House Republican leaders -- Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County -- said that voters “have rejected the mutation of emergency authority into unilateral, one-person control that seeks expediency over the rule of law.”
Based on the election results, lawmakers “stand ready to reasonably and responsibly manage” the state’s response to the COVID pandemic as well as the opioid epidemic.
Until Tuesday’s vote, the governor’s emergency declarations lasted 90 days and he could renew them as often as he saw fit.
Wolf has renewed his emergency declaration for the COVID pandemic four times and he’s renewed his emergency declaration to respond to the opioid epidemic — which he first declared an emergency in January 2017 — 13 times.
“The thing we won is the authority to have a say. I think that’s the important part,” said state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for Benninghoff, said that lawmakers are considering whether to respond to the vote as soon as next week when lawmakers in both chambers return to the Capitol.
“We have been examining a legislative response in earnest over the last few weeks and, given the election results, we will begin to formalize those plans in the coming hours and days as we prepare to return to session next week,” he said.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf, said the current COVID-19 emergency declaration expires Thursday.
“The administration will soon connect with the General Assembly regarding the extension,” Kensinger said.
State Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, said that voters approved a measure limiting the governor’s emergency powers to 21 days so it wouldn’t make sense to allow Wolf to renew the order more than a year after his original declaration.
“The state of emergency is already over 21 days long so it should be automatically ended since we did not vote to extend it," Roae said. “We should vote to officially end the state of emergency and end all mitigation mandates,” doing so would "avoid confusion," he said.
Wednesday afternoon, state Rep. David Rowe, R-Union County, said “There’s a chance,” that Wolf won’t bother renewing the order “now that the people of PA have spoken so clearly that they’ve had enough of unilateral rule.”
Later Wednesday he said that lawmakers had been told that Wolf likely will sign the renewal. But due to Tuesday's vote, the renewal order will only last for three weeks instead of three months as the previous orders had been.
Both the governor’s office and the Department of Health maintain that whether there is an emergency order in place, the health mitigation efforts like the state’s mask mandate will remain in place due to public health orders signed by the secretary of health.
“The Secretary of the Department of Health has the authority to take disease control measures regardless of a disaster declaration on the part of the governor.,” said Maggi Barton, a spokeswoman in the Department of Health.
“I’m not surprised that Wolf and his bureaucracy are clinging to power,” Rowe said.
Ending the emergency declaration would have an impact on the state’s response to the pandemic, Kensinger said.
“The disaster declaration allows for the suspension of regulations for medical professionals, gives the commonwealth the ability to access federal funding and assists with the activation and payment of the National Guard, among other important operations,” she said. “We hope that the General Assembly will recognize the importance of the disaster declaration for first responders and Pennsylvanians who rely on federal funding during times of emergency,” Kensinger said.
Legislative leaders were scheduled to begin meeting with the Wolf Administration on Wednesday to discuss the path forward, said state Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia, the Senate majority whip.
“I hope that’s productive,” Gordner said.
Gordner was interviewed after the AP had called the race, but Gordner said he was still being cautious about the outcome with some votes remaining uncounted.
“I think if it ends up that Constitutional Amendments were approved, I think a lot of his executive orders end,” he said.
Tuesday’s vote came one day after Wolf’s move to relax crowd size limits took effect. On Monday, indoor venues were allowed to begin operating at 50 percent capacity and outdoor venues at 75 percent capacity.
Wolf has also announced that all mitigation measures -- with the exception of the state’s mask mandate -- will expire on Memorial Day. The mask mandate is scheduled to remain in place until 70 percent of adults have gotten vaccinated.
Lawmakers have pressed the Wolf Administration to ease mitigation efforts more quickly and lift the mask mandate.
Gordner noted that he was among a group of lawmakers who’d called for Wolf to accelerate the end of mitigation efforts so that businesses can get the full advantage of consumer spending over the Memorial Day weekend.
Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, said that easing restrictions before the holiday weekend would be extremely welcomed by business owners and hospitality workers who depend on tips as part of their compensation.
“I know the small business establishments would welcome the opportunity to have an extra Friday and Saturday night this year. Those are typically the best two nights of the week. Bartenders, waitresses, and waiters make their best tips. Many can easily earn $20, $25, $30 or higher per hour on a Friday or Saturday,” he said.
