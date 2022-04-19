Election 2022 Pennsylvania Governor

FILE - Pennsylvania state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for governor of Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., Friday, April 1, 2022.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

Republican candidates running for governor — Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart and Nche Zama — debate tonight in Gettysburg. The debate will be moderated by Scott LaMar, host of WITF’s “Smart Talk.” The debate is sponsored by Spotlight PA and its founding members.

