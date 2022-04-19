Republican candidates running for governor — Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart and Nche Zama — debate tonight in Gettysburg. The debate will be moderated by Scott LaMar, host of WITF’s “Smart Talk.” The debate is sponsored by Spotlight PA and its founding members.
breaking
GOP governor candidate debate in Gettysburg
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Video
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Police say accused dealer swallowed drugs
-
Laurel hires Powell as new cheer coach
-
Shenango tight-lipped on plaza progress
-
East Side man arrested for reported vandalism
-
Ellwood City loses community 'pillar'
-
Man accused of stealing truck, hitting owner
-
Cat lover's family gives $35K to Humane Society
-
Two charged in thefts from vending machines
-
Duo give lecture on Amish life, beliefs
-
Popeye's to open Monday in Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.