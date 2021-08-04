A movement by the newly formed Patriot has resulted in the unseating of the Republican Party's longtime county chairman.
A reorganizational meeting of the Lawrence County Republican party on Saturday resulted in Lynne Ryan being elected as chair, replacing Gale E. Measel Jr., who has been the local party chairman for nine years.
Measel, who has been a Republican committeeman since the early 1970s, said he will remain a committeeman.
Measel said that as chairman, he had called a reorganizational meeting for Saturday. A week prior, he had an agenda set for the meeting, and after conferring with Ryan then, she agreed she would run for vice chairman if he sought re-election as chairman, he said.
When the vote for a chairman came up at Saturday's meeting, "she ran against me as a complete surprise" and he felt blindsided, he said.
"She decided she wanted my job and didn't tell me," Measel said, adding that he believes she was set up to oppose him by the Patriot Party caucus, a staunchly conservative splinter organization of the Republican party.
"I don't know their agenda or what this group means," he said. "They failed to call and communicate, and that tells me they have an agenda and a plan."
Ryan, contacted Wednesday, countered that Measel had told her for months, since the last election, that he was planning to step down.
"I said if he's not going to do it, that I would run," she said. Two weeks ago, he told her he was going to run for re-election to the chairmanship.
"I'm sorry that he feels that way," she said. "He's said for months that he was stepping down.
"I'm not going to air our dirty laundry in public, I don't think that's appropriate," Ryan said. "I've been an active party member for eight years and active participant for 12 year and I hope that everyone will come together."
Ryan ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for state Rep. Chris Sainato's House of Representatives seat.
"I was elected, and I intend to work hard to get more youths and more people involved in the party and to try to get more Republicans elected," she said.
"We have this Patriot group that is doing great things," Ryan continued. "We're all on the same page and we all have to work together if we're going to continue to win more elections (for Republicans). I hope that everyone comes together to try to fight this socialist movement in our nation."
Ryan said her main goals as the new party chairwoman are community outreach and getting youth involved. The party members are excited about sponsoring a booth at the Lawrence County Fair, she said.
"It is also important that we get the statewide candidates in front of our voters who drive across the state," she said. "I want to move forward and grow the party. I'm open to (supporting) all candidates on the Republican ticket."
Measel said there are 64 new members, and at Saturday's reorganizational meeting, 54 attended, plus some proxies.
Ryan received 28 votes as chairman over Measel, who received 24. Three people abstained and one was just present.
"Of the 64 new people, 18 were from the old guard and the rest are all new people," he said.
The Patriot Party put up Ginny Ginza, co-chairwoman of that group, as a candidate for vice chairman against Eric Francis, and the vote was tied, 26-26. Another vote taken later declared Francis as the winner, 29-24, over Ginza, Measel reported.
Shirley Sallmen was elected treasurer, Jean Steele was elected as secretary, Sherry Patton was named assistant secretary and Robin Singer was elected as assistant treasurer. Patton is a co-chair of the Patriot Party.
Measel and his wife Valerie, also a committeewoman, both have been hosts at their business, the Crane Room and New Englander, to many Republican and Donald Trump rallies during the past presidential campaign.
"My wife and I put a lot of work and a lot of money into it every year," he said. Now his plan is to support candidates individually and consider running for higher public office himself.
"I did my job, with difficulty, and I didn't lose one Republican seat," he said.
He added that he helped Ryan run for state committeewoman, "and I thought she was a friend. Now the party's split for whatever reason, and 24 of my people want to change parties."
But he strongly cautioned against that.
"What happened to me is not the answer, to change parties," he said. "Being independent isn't the answer in our political state in Pennsylvania."
Committee members are elected every four years in the spring primary. The new committee members were elected in May, and reorganizational meetings are held 30 days after the last certification notice from the county elections office.
Ryan said the party will have its future meetings at various locations within the county. The executive meetings will be monthly, and meetings of the whole will be held four times a year. The entire committee also is welcome to attend the executive meetings.
"We also plan on having more events," she said, including meeting the candidates and petition signings.
Meanwhile, the county Democrats won't elect leadership until next June. Paul Stefano, a New Castle teacher, is the chairman.
