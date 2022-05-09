Helping people achieve their full potential is Michele Goodman-Jones’ passion.
She just never expected to be honored for her efforts.
In April, Goodman-Jones received the Dr. Cyril H. Wecht Western Pennsylvania Humanitarian Award. She was one of 15 individuals recognized for the impact they have had in the region and beyond.
When the New Castle resident received the phone call that she was among those being acknowledged, she said she was overwhelmed.
“It’s a big deal,” Goodman-Jones explained, “because it’s associated with Dr. Wecht,” a Pittsburgh native and noted forensic pathologist who consulted on deaths with a high profile including John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Sharon Tate and Elvis Presley.
This was the sixth year for the event presented by Achieving Greatness, Inc. and held at a hotel in Pittsburgh. Recipients represent the social, artistic, educational and business realms.
At the luncheon, when it was her turn to speak, Goodman-Jones stated that she was honored to be included in a “group of a lot of heavyweights.”
“It was uplifting and everyone was so kind and humble.”
Dedicated to volunteering and serving the community, Goodman-Jones, for more than 25 years, has also conveyed certain life skills to young men and women. At Michele Goodman Studio in New Castle, she conducted poise and modeling classes. As presenter for the former Bradford College of Business, she traveled the tri-state area, teaching etiquette and life skills to about 4,000 students each year while also instructing at several community colleges.
“I was known as the Bradford lady when students would see me later,” she laughed. “I taught not only etiquette workshops but how to prepare for a job and job interviews, and manners for the upcoming prom season. Students would come back and tell me their success stories.”
In 2008, she was awarded a Commonwealth contract from Gov. Ed Rendell to serve as image consultant for the PA Workwear program for Lawrence County, which helped provide outfits for women returning to the workforce and going on job interviews.
That program finished in 2015 and Goodman-Jones retired. Never one to sit still for too long, she un-retired two years later and became office manager at the Majestic Apartment Building in downtown New Castle.
In between, she found time to write a book, “Etiquette for SNOBS.” She even earned the title, “Etiquette Queen.”
“I have always had an interest in the way people portray themselves in public,” she said. As a result, her career path encompassed the field of personal grooming and self-development through etiquette.
Before any of those things took place, however, Goodman-Jones was a runway and advertising model in the 1970s.
Her beauty career continued into the 1980s and 1990s as an account representative for various cosmetic companies including Revlon North America and as a cosmetic/fragrance buyer for JCPenney. With the knowledge she gained by working in the family business along with her business studies at Robert Morris University, Goodman-Jones opened her first boutique in the 1980s.
Bill Neal, CEO of Achieving Greatness, Inc. has known Goodman-Jones since her modeling days in Pittsburgh when she was just one of two or three Black females in the area pursuing such a career. Goodman-Jones allowed Neal’s business at the time, Truly Yours Models, to use her studio at no charge and the pair became friends.
“Michele has always been generous and does it for the right reasons,” Neal said, adding, “I have nothing but good things to say about her.”
Neal conceptualized the idea for the humanitarian award after hearing Wecht speak at a function and approached him six years ago to get things rolling.
“We have people of this area who have an impact on the world,” Neal said. “Have they taught, have they created, have they improved something?”
Those are the outstanding people his organization seeks to honor.
Besides the humanitarian award, Achieving Greatness, Inc., founded as Champion Enterprises in 1975, has provided more than 20 programs annually to thousands of community residents including the Willie “Pops” Stargell Pgh MVP (Most Valuable Person) Awards, Franco Harris All-Pro football camp for boys and girls and Greatness Safe Summer youth programs. The organization operates community-based programs with a special emphasis on low-income and disadvantaged youth and senior citizens.
According to Neal, Goodman-Jones has been an influence both locally and outside the community.
Now the humanitarian award joins her other accolades, which include being an Athena International Award nominee and being named to 50 Women of Excellence and 100 Influential African-American Women in PA.
Neal is impressed with his long-time friend for several reasons.
“I have never seen her without a smile on her face and she is always warm and gracious,” he said.
“She doesn’t get nearly as much recognition as she should for helping young people and she doesn’t get the recognition she deserves for pioneering as an African-American woman model in this area.”
Some might add trailblazer to Goodman-Jones’ list of accomplishments.
And she noted that she’s not done trying to change the world, one person at a time.
