There was good news. There was bad news. There were stories that warmed your hearts.
As 2019 comes to a close — while also putting a pin in the second decade of the millennium — the year didn’t disappoint in producing noteworthy stories.
Splashed across news, lifestyles and sports sections, readers of the New Castle News in print, online and on social media platforms liked, commented and shared their favorites all year long. And what were those favorites?
Using charting metrics and analytics, the overwhelming favorite stories among online readers came from the crime category. In fact, the top story of the year, judged by page views, is a story from August detailing how a city woman defrauded Social Security for more than $26,000. There were also drug charges filed, a car crash that resulted in two Laurel High School sisters being sent to the hospital and the other driver charged with DUI. There were homicides.
But bad news was not all that made NCN readers click and share. Sometimes the message was about where to go next.
A string of violent acts in July that included four homicides over an 11-day period brought the community together.
Candlelight vigils were held for victims, which included three young people, with prayer and balloon releases. A “Togetherness” event was planned in response to the violence, and featured speeches by community leaders, clergy, law enforcement and coaches.
It was also a record-breaking year. After a long primary and campaign season, Republican Chris Frye was elected as New Castle’s new mayor, becoming the first black man to lead New Castle’s government.
And you watched his victory party live — and clicked your comments and congratulations.
Others in the community gave back — and you liked reading their stories, too.
County residents Meagan Billyk and Jean Greco found themselves living parallel lives after having both donated kidneys to their children. In Neshannock Township, Connie Tompkins was gifted a car by her co-workers — or “angels,” in her words — at Walmo Dry Cleaners. Tompkins, who lives in Struthers, Ohio, used to drive a very used car, but now has a better ride after her co-workers pooled their money to purchase a 1998 Chevy Malibu for her in March.
Fresh off his second NFL season, New Castle High graduate and Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker returned to town in January to donate a new basketball scoreboard for the George Washington Intermediate School gymnasium, which hosts games for county elementary school games. In July, Hooker held a free youth football camp which hosted more than 200 children and featured Hooker’s high school, college and professional teammates as helpers.
The summer months saw two men win big with luck and skill.
Westminster College graduate Garry Gates won $3 million by finishing fourth at the World Series of Poker in July, while Christopher Weir claimed a scratch-off lottery prize of $1 million in August after buying the ticket at Country Fair on Croton Avenue.
And then there were the games. Online, sports captured a whole lot of your attention this year.
Whether on the court, in the field, on the course or in the water, 10 Lawrence County teams or individuals claimed district championships.
New Castle High’s boys basketball team won its third straight WPIAL title, tipping off just minutes after coach Luann Grybowski’s Neshannock High girls team won the school’s first district title in hoops. Neshannock swimmer Conner McBeth won the 50 freestyle at the WPIAL championships.
Laurel powered its way to a second straight WPIAL softball championship, while New Castle freshman triple jumper Maria Owens won the county’s only WPIAL title at the track and field championship meet. In District 10, Grace Mason continued her accomplished running career, charging to an individual title in the 800 meters and then teaming up with Becka Book, Lena Welker and Elizabeth Miles to win the 1600 relay, while Mason, Book and Welker teamed with Elise Hilton to win the 3200 relay.
Mason won the District 10 cross country individual title in the fall, while she and her Wilmington teammates won the team title. Coach Jeff Shaftic’s New Castle High boys cross country team won its first WPIAL title in 65 years.
Finally, Wilmington’s football team won its fourth straight District 10 championship before the season ended a game short of making a third consecutive state championship appearance.
Neshannock High’s baseball team might have fallen short of winning a WPIAL championship, but its impact and goodwill superseded any amount of runs and strikeouts. Neshannock beat Slippery Rock, 2-0, on a day where the two teams held a joint senior day celebration at the Lancers’ home field. After the final out, the Neshannock defense stayed on the field while assistant coach John Quahliero pitched to Slippery Rock team manager Nolan Holtz, who was born in China and spent time in an orphanage and foster care leaving him with a debilitating limp.
After making fair contact with a pitch, Holtz ran down the baseline safely to first base before players and coaches from both teams ran to greet him. Video of the at-bat, from Neshannock’s baseball team account, has been viewed more than 696,000 times and was picked up by various local and national news outlets.
In the end, it was those heartfelt and heartwarming stories that made this county click the most in 2019.
