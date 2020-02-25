Carl Jopek, left, and John Jacobs, both Union High School graduates, fish in the pond at Scotland Meadows Park on Monday afternoon.
The pond is stocked with bluegill, bass and trout. Temperatures reached the mid-50s on Monday and warm weather will continue through Wednesday. However, temperatures are expected to drop back down to the 20s by the end of the week.
