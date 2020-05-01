With the prospect of nonlife-sustaining businesses reopening draped in uncertainty, recreational services such as campgrounds and golf courses reached the light at the end of the tunnel Friday.
“We’re excited because we need to be open especially us with being a municipal course,” Brian Heichel, the city’s director of public works, said about the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course. “You know, every day it’s closed, it’s money lost.”
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that businesses centered around outdoor activities could open Friday as long as they continue to follow the life-sustaining business recommendations provided by the state.
Sylvan Heights has been closed since March 19, but crews have kept up with maintenance making their reopening preparations simpler.
The course will be open to both members and the public, Heichel said, but it will be instituting some changes.
“You’re going to have to follow certain rules mandated by the governor,” Heichel said. “It’s going to be a different world for golf for the foreseeable future, but we’re trying to be proactive and implementing different things.”
As for the rules, only one person will be allowed into the clubhouse at once, only one person will be allowed in each golf cart and outdoor seating areas will be closed to restrict groups from gathering.
Masks will not be required while golfers are on the green.
The course’s pro shop also will be open for golfers to buy balls, gloves and other golf accessories.
Golfers are encouraged to pay for tee times online.
There will be no public restrooms, but there will be portable bathrooms outside. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed on both the inside and outside of the clubhouse to use going into the building and out of the building. Each rented cart will be sanitized, but members who own their own carts will be responsible to sanitize them.
Heichel estimates over 30 golfers will be golfing Friday.
“It’s definitely going to be a change, but I think everybody’s just excited to be outside and have some kind of normalcy even if there’s some kind of changes to the policies,” Heichel said. “At least they’re out there doing what they want to do.”
ROSE POINT PARK
Some of the other businesses opening their doors Friday include marinas, guided fishing trips and campgrounds.
“We’ve gotten certified disinfectant, and we have a disinfectant protocol for any public spaces,” said Cassie Yeager, owner of Rose Point Park Cabins and Camping in Slippery Rock Township. “Our store won’t be open, so we won’t have to worry about high traffic in specific, small areas. Anything that could be touched by the public will be disinfected per the CDC (Center for Disease Control) codes.”
The grounds usually open with trout season in early April, Yeager said, so they had been slowly preparing the camp to open.
When the camp heard they could open later this week, it was all hands on deck.
“We obviously kicked it up into high gear this week whenever he (Gov. Wolf) announced on Monday that we were able to open on Friday,” Yeager said. “We’ve been preparing for months to open, but really this week has been intense.”
Although playgrounds will be closed, the ground’s catch-and-release pond will be open as long as anglers remain six feet apart.
Other regular activities will be canceled, and visitors are asked to wear masks if they aren’t in their own campsite or trailer.
Currently, the grounds is only accepting campers who have brought their own RV.
Yeager estimates 15 families will be camping at the grounds in the coming days.
State parks featuring campgrounds will remain closed through May 14.
“People are eager to get out and do something that is still a safe activity,” Yeager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.