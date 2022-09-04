The former New Castle Country Club has undergone more than $6 million in upgrades, a name change and a change in ownership in the last three years.
Now the newly named Avalon Field Club at New Castle is ready to welcome more than just golfers. The property, acquired by Avalon Golf and Country Club in 2019, is celebrating its 100th year of operation after opening in 1923.
Avalon operates four other courses plus The Grand Resort. The New Castle course and Avalon at Buhl Park are the two located in Pennsylvania, while the others are in eastern Ohio.
The course has been open to golfers while renovations have taken place, but now the restaurants, bar and patio portions are operational as well.
“What we’ve accomplished with the renovations at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle is absolutely phenomenal,” said Ron Klingle, chairman and CEO of Avalon Holdings Corp, owner of the property. “The golf course is in absolutely impeccable condition and truly reflects the magnitude of an A.W. Tillinghast-designed property. Coupled with the exterior and interior renovations of the clubhouse, along with additional enhancements yet to come, we have an absolutely gorgeous Club that represents the very best in traditional and historical golf courses and clubhouses in America.”
Upgrades at the course focused on the tree lines, greens and fairways. A members entrance was constructed with handicapped accessible ramps and parking.
Inside the main building, the bar area and Great Room have undergone complete renovations, while locker room facilities were also redone.
The Grille Room, Veranda and Terrace are where golfers and visitors can grab a bite to eat while at the Neshannock Township facility.
While the old swimming pool was removed, in its place are bocce courts. There are also places to play pickleball, racquetball and shuffleboard on the property.
For more information on The Avalon Field Club at New Castle, visit www.avalongcc.com.
