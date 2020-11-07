HERMITAGE — The Pennsylvania Resource Council’s traveling glass recycling bin will be in Hermitage from Saturday through Nov. 12, at Hermitage Fire Station 3, 541 Mercer Ave., across from Morefield Cemetery.
All colors of glass bottles, jars and jugs only will be accepted, as well as caps, lids and labels. All containers must be empty, according to a press release.
Not accepted: Cut glass, glass bakeware, mirrors, porcelain and ceramics, stemware, window glass, light bulbs and TVs.
Any bags and boxes used to deliver the glass must be discarded off-site, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.