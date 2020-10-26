A weekly food giveaway at New Hope Wesleyan Church on Pulaski Road will continue until December.
Veterans are invited to pick up food from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every Thursday until the end of the year.
The public will be served after 9:30 a.m.
The event launched on June 11 and has served hundreds of people.
