High school girls got a firsthand look at careers not typically held by women.
The annual Girls Engaging Mentors event brought together freshmen girls from all eight Lawrence County schools plus those from Riverside High School to BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing.
“GEM is designed to highlight career paths often considered as non-traditional careers for women, or STEM-related careers that students may not consider,” said Lynda Jaworski-Rapone, School-To-Work executive director, which put on the event.
The students who attended were selected by their schools based career interests and rotated through different classrooms where they heard presentations from women in STEM or non-traditional occupations for women.
“The presenters shared information such as their career journey on how they decided upon the career, job responsibilities, favorite/least favorite part of the career, school subjects that were helpful,” Jaworski-Rapone said.
The presenters were: Ellwood City Forge production manager Linda Anderson; Dr. Helen Boylan-Funari, a professor and director for the Center for the Environment at Westminster College; state police trooper Bertha Cazy; Westminster College biology/chemistry student Erica Cunningham, who wishes to become a veterinarian; Ellwood Group accountant Corianne Hyduchak; Packer Thomas accountant Angela Johnson; Ellwood Group vice president of information security Kellie Morrow; UPMC Jameson Hospital pharmacist Heather Salata; Duquesne University PharmD candidate and student intern Kailee Scurpa; Natalie Simon, an environmental education specialist with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at McConnells Mill and Moraine state parks; and New Castle police officer Brandi Stewart.
Stewart and Cazy spoke about why they chose to get into law enforcement, their training, career, and responsibilities and the daily work, joys and struggles that come with the job.
“You have to want it. I enjoy it,” Stewart said.
Both Stewart and Cazy are patrolwomen for their respective agencies.
Cazy said when she was in high school, she thought about being either a detective or lawyer before switching to this career.
Stewart spoke about how officers and troopers are still learning from mistakes, no matter how many years experience they may have, citing one example where she was chasing an individual who was fleeing a scene, and she forgot to turn on her Taser to subdue him.
Both women admit there are still not a lot of women in the police field as there should be, with Cazy being one of six female troopers in Troop D-Butler, while Stewart is the first Black female officer in New Castle history.
“That’s the reason why we’re here, to show you can do it,” Stewart said. “We need more women.”
Both Anderson and Morrow spoke about their career paths that led them to the Ellwood Group.
Anderson said while it is male-dominated, engineering is not just for men, with women able to receive good quality and paying jobs through the field.
“You can do and be anything you want to do,” Morrow said. “Do something that you enjoy and you love.”
To illustrate their point, they played a video of Mackenzie Staples, a worker at the Ellwood Group facility in New Castle, who originally went to school for cosmetology before deciding to become a laborer.
Simon spoke about the 124 state parks in Pennsylvania, all of the activities a resident can do in them and jobs available through the DCNR.
She has been coming to the GEM event since the beginning, stating it’s importance in instructing the next generation in a wide-open job field.
Some of the students who attended said they had an idea of what they wanted to do after high school, while others weren’t sure yet.
Salata said that is perfectly fine for the students.
“Don’t obsess about not knowing what you want to do in your life,” Salata said. “Find what you love, do what you love, because you have to do it for a long time.”
Scurpa said she enjoyed sharing some of her experience and knowledge to the students, noting she did not have an event like this when she was in ninth grade and wasn’t entirely sure what she wanted to do until she got into college.
Jaworksi-Rapone said while this event has been going on in the county for over 10 years, it has really been through the last five to six years where the state has really pushed for formal lessons and activities like this for schools.
She said this event will go onto each student’s portfolio, with the goal being to have them have a good idea of what they want to do with their careers after graduation.
