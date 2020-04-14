When social distancing mandates were handed down, cookie sales weren’t the only thing that local Girl Scouts lost.
“We had a weekend event that we canceled, even though Girl Scouts didn’t come out until the following week to say they had canceled interaction,” said Jenn Dayton, Neshannock Service Unit manager.
“We had our Pinewood Derby race scheduled for March 18. I had trophies for it, and all the food was bought, everything was planned for it -- and we had to cancel.”
Laurel Service Unit manager Kristin Green noted that the plug also was pulled on a camping weekend scheduled for Camp Agawam when that facility shut down, and a Court of Awards ceremony planned for this month has been postponed.
Both unit managers lamented the loss of a countywide gathering that was to have featured an animal program presented by Living Treasures.
Still, while gatherings such as these are off the table, Scouts are able to go online to continue working toward badges and patches.
“Our leaders have been posting badges for their troops to work through,” Green said. “The girls have been creating pic collages to show the different steps they’ve done to complete the badges.
“Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania has been doing a virtual patch program each week, so the girls all have been logging in for those patch program activities.”
According to Stefanie Marshall, public relations and marketing manager for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, the organization “is providing virtual learning experiences guided by staff, including lessons on knot tying, science experiments, knife safety, and completing badge requirements.”
The live events are available to all girls on Facebook, and each video is archived on the GSWPA YouTube channel.
Dayton has been trying to supplement those activities with others of her own, “but it’s hard for me as a parent to homeschool two kids and throw things in there, too. I’ve been slowly trying to see what our parents have been wanting to do as far as trying to get stuff together.
“This weekend,” she said Thursday, “I was going to send out a message to have them write inspirational messages to send to the hospital.”
The Scouts seem to be enjoying the opportunity to get online and continue fulfilling their badge and patch requirements, Dayton said, but — like so many others — some miss the face-to-face interaction with other troop members.
“My youngest is 8 years old, and she’s Facetiming everybody, and she thinks it’s the greatest thing ever,” she said. “But then you have a teenager, who’s just like ‘ohhhhhhh.’ When I told her school is canceled for the rest of the year, she’s just so sad because of all the activities. Track is like her favorite thing of the year that she looks forward to.”
Green has seen the same situation.
“There’s been a lot of things changed, but the girls are very resilient,” she said. “They’re learning to Facetime one another, to Zoom, to do Google Classroom, so they’re able to interact with each other.
“But it’s not the same as physical contact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.