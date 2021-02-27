Girl Scouts hit the road for cookie sales

You won’t find cookies anywhere on the menu at Lindy’s Lunch.
But they’ll be in the eatery next Sunday.
Owner Lindy Lauro is making her 2402 Wilmington Road restaurant — normally closed on Sundays — available to Neshannock Township Girl Scouts on March 7 and 14 to sell their cookies from her drive-thru.
Other Girl Scouts around Lawrence County — including those in Shenango, who were out Friday at GNC on West State Street — are starting their booth sales this weekend. They will cap a season that has looked markedly different from previous ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When individual sales launched in January, most were done virtually, either by Scouts creating cookie pages on social media or through Digital Cookie, a pre-existing online ordering platform that until this year had not been widely used.
Now, as the second phase of sales gets underway, many supermarkets and other stores that previously allowed Scouts to set up tables to sell their wares have declined to do so out of social distancing concerns.
That’s when Lauro stepped in to help out Scouts in the Neshannock Service Unit.
“We just opened last year (June 1), and we’ve received tremendous support from the community through the pandemic, and you always want to give back to the community,” Lauro said. “And what better organization is there than the Girl Scouts?”
The cookies will be sold through the restaurant’s drive-thru, said Jenn Dayton, Neshannock Service Unit director.
“We will have a sign out front with a phone number, and people can drive up, call the number, and order the cookies,” Dayton said. “The girls will hand them out, and we’ll all have masks on and do all the proper COVID-19 steps.
“It’s nice to live in a small community where people will see a need and step up to help you.”
Lauro has walked in Dayton’s shoes.
“My daughter was a Brownie and sold Girl Scout cookies,” she said, “so I’ve had that experience. It’s a great cause, and we’re happy to help.”
Laurel area Girl Scouts will be out in at least four remote locations today: from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Book’s Market in Harlansburg, and at the Citgo station, corner of routes 388 and 108; from noon to 4 p.m. at the Liberty Grange, 3067 Harlansburg Road; and from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Slippery Rock Township Building on Route 422.
“You’ll see the girls outside, probably there with decorated vehicles; I know some parents are planning on painting their windows,” said Kristin Green, Laurel service unit manager. “Some of them are bringing smaller, pop-up tables and will be selling from them.”
Both Dayton and Green said their online sales went well, although Green allowed there were a few hiccups.
“Girl Scouts let people choose delivery by the girls (as opposed to having cookies shipped to them directly) even after we’d closed our sales,” she said. “So some of the girls were shorted because orders they didn’t know about were placed after we’d closed our sales.
“But overall, the sales went well. We’re just about where we were last year with our individual orders. Some troops are done, but there are still quite a few that want to get out and sell more cookies so they can get the T-shirts.”
All proceeds from cookie sales remain local, and many troops set aside a portion of their revenue for community service, according to Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
“A purchase of Girl Scout cookies carries purpose,” Burkart said. “From supporting a girl’s business experience to powering her vision of bettering the community, girls are eager to reach their goals and bring joy to their cookie customers during this ongoing, unprecedented time.”
