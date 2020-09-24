The starting location of a walk sponsored by The League of Women Voters to commemorate the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday has been changed.
Participants are now asked to meet in the former Days Inn parking lot.
The walk will begin at 11 a.m.
Ginsburg died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87.
Walkers are asked to bring signs, wear masks and social distance whenever possible.
