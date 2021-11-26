Clifford the Big Red Dog, architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, the Grinch and the Nightmare Before Christmas all have something in common.
They were among the themes used by local businesses, agencies and families who created gingerbread houses for this year’s Lawrence County Festival of Trees, housed this weekend at the Neshannock Township elementary and middle schools. The festival opened Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The gingerbread contest, organized by Neshannock fifth-grade teacher Shannon Burick, was one of the new highlights at this year’s festival, which also featured elaborately decorated trees and wreaths, dozens of crafts and performances by local children’s groups. The festival, held for many years at The Cathedral, has found its home for the past several years in the Neshannock schools, where it kicks off the Christmas season after Thanksgiving each year.
Some of the Neshannock teachers had entered the gingerbread house contest at PPG Place in Pittsburgh a few years ago. That competition no longer is held, so the festival organizers and Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan decided it would be nice to have one at the festival of trees using the same rules as the Pittsburgh competition where Neshannock’s students had fared well, Burick explained.
The blue ribbon winner was the doghouse of Clifford the Big Red Dog, a joint effort created by DON Services and Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
Second place, the Merry Grinchmas house, was made by Alicia and Emersyn Alick of Wampum, and the figures were made of fondant, Burick said.
The Nightmare Before Christmas, which placed third, was made by Neshannock Elementary enrichment students Maddie Arrow, Brenna Frengel, Mia Holmstrup, Anna Measel and Jazelle Mozzoccio. The pumpkin patch was made by Neshannock’s kindergartners.
A gingerbread depiction of the Frank Lloyd Wright house was built by the class of Gregg Micsky, a drafting and CAD teacher.
Judges were first-grade teacher Lesley Hermann, township Supervisor Leslie Bucci, Lindsey Vatter, Tammy Cunningham and Jessica Cochran.
The contest started with about 18 entries, but some of them didn’t survive the trip to the school and crumbled, Burick said. The judging was for 13 total entries. Those that didn’t win or place received honorable mentions. The top three winners received gift cards in descending denominations.
“It was a very close call,” she said.
The entries had to be 18-by-18 inches around and a maximum of two feet high.
Judging was by difficulty, sturdiness, creativity, structure and originality.
The houses were displayed in the entrance lobby, with a backdrop of giant, colorful cellophane-wrapped candy decorations created by art teacher Lauren Sheridan.
Burick said the contest was such a big hit that “everyone’s already talking about what they’re going to do next year. They’re very excited.”
Any houses not picked up by their creators on Sunday at the end of the festival will be displayed at the Hoyt Institute, she said.
Thirty brightly lit and elegantly decorated Christmas trees and 10 lighted wreaths all were housed along a walkway inside a dimly lit school gymnasium. Visitors could buy tickets for a box raffle in which they could enter a drawing to win the trees that all were donated and decorated by local businesses, nonprofit agencies and individuals.
A large, all-purpose room was lined with crafters, jewelry and cosmetic vendors while chairs in the center faced a stage for performances throughout the weekend.
Diane Shaffer, a retired assistant district attorney who helped start the county’s drug court program, had switched gears from her profession and was seated at her own craft table. She has taken up crocheting unique, washable stuffed animals and was selling her bears, monkeys, mice and other creatures at the festival. Shaffer also has taken up painting and works part time at a local painting studio on Wilmington Road.
Performers at the two-day event included the Neshannock Lancerettes, majorettes and cheerleaders, New Castle Playhouse Ministars, Center State Dance Academy, the Mark McConnell Duet, Barb Davies, New Castle Regional Ballet, Allyson Hood, Ryan Rich, Ludovici Dance Academy, Michelle’s Dance Studio and MVMT and Grandview Soul.
The event chairman was Michael Vatter. The festival was sponsored by the Neshannock Township Education Foundation and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, and proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library.
