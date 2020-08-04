The biblical parable tells of Jesus taking a handful of loaves and fishes and feeding thousands of people.
Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, sees a parallel in a $100,000 matching gift donated a week ago from anonymous benefactors.
“The disciples recognized there was a tremendous need, but they didn’t feel capable to meet the need,” McCaffrey said. “The Lord told them, ‘Oh no, you can meet this need here, because I am with you.’
“I hope people’s eyes are open to the fact that, yes, this community has very serious and important needs but, with Christ, we will achieve these needs. They will be met.”
As proof, McCaffrey on Monday offered an update on the status of the gift.
“In just a week’s time,” he said, “we have $61,500 in pocket, and another $60,000 promised,” he said. “And the couple who offered the original $100,000 to be matched were so impressed with the response of the people that they offered to bump it up another $25,000.
“So total, if we’re able to achieve the $125,000, that ends up being a quarter of a million dollars.”
The primary purpose of the donations is for tuition relief for Holy Spirit Academy, Lawrence County’s last remaining Catholic school. McCaffrey is encouraging local families to take advantage of the gifts and enroll their children in the school.
“I think the big thing beyond the money is the confidence that people have in the parish and the school,” he said. “A significant amount of this money is coming from outside of our community, which should make our people feel really blessed and appreciate what we have here.
“Just like the loaves and the fish, it wasn’t the food that was the miracle," McCaffrey continued. "It was pointing to the fact that they were loved by God and there was something greater there. So in this, too, it’s not the money, it’s the love behind the money and now this community needs parents of school-age children from kindergarten through sixth grade need to step forward and say ‘I’m going to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.’ “
Grades one and two already are filled, McCaffrey said, but there is still room for enrollment in kindergarten and the remaining grades.
Ed Sharbaugh, Holy Spirit principal, said the school is capping each grade at 14 in-building students. However, "if some of those 14 opt for online instruction, we will fill that seat," he said.
As of Monday, enrollment figures were: Kindergarten, 10; first grade, 12; second grade, 12; third grade, six; fourth grade, eight; fifth grade, eight; and sixth grade, eight.Additional tuition help, McCaffrey said, may be available from the Best of the Batch Foundation, a nonprofit overseen by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch.
The foundation annually serves 3,800 children and their families in eight Western Pennsylvania counties, with education and empowerment at the core of all 12 programs offered to children ages 5-18.
“I met with the Batch family and they were very encouraging about wanting to be of help in our area,” McCaffrey said. “A number of our people have applied for that aid and received it. If there is a family here who really wants their kids to be in our school, there are a lot of means to make that a possibility.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the Holy Spirit Academy matching fund may send a check payable to Holy Spirit Academy, 910 S. Mercer St., New Castle PA 16101, and write “Matching Donation” on the memo line.
