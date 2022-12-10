A gift card scam is targeting at least two Lawrence County officials.
Two of the known officials impersonated are Bessemer Mayor the Rev. Nathan Leslie and Perry Township Supervisor John Zias.
Township Secretary/Treasurer Janice Marshall said the impersonator for Zias already sent text messages under Zias’ name and number to another township supervisor and the township sewage enforcement officer.
Marshall said the scammer asked them to purchase six gift cards for $600 from Foot Locker. This incident has been reported to both state police and the state Attorney General’s office.
In a Facebook post, Leslie said residents were receiving messages that he was stuck in a meeting and needed a favor. He said borough council and municipal authority members have also received those messages.
New Castle-based state police can be reached at (724) 598-2211, while the state Bureau of Consumer Protection Resources can be reached at (717) 787-9707.
