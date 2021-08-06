Gettings to stay as financial consultant

A special meeting Monday of the Lawrence County Salary Board also signaled a changing of the guard in the county controller's office.
The board voted 3-0 to keep Controller David Gettings on as a paid consultant, after Gettings, with an emotional farewell, turned in his resignation letter from his elected public office, effective Aug. 2.
By law, the chief deputy controller, David Prestopine, becomes acting controller in his stead. Prestopine has worked in the county controller's office for 23 years and has been the chief deputy for about 20 of those years, having also served under the previous controller Mary Ann Reiter.
Gettings was first elected as controller 14 years ago.
"Fourteen year ago, I was honored and privileged to be elected as Lawrence County controller and be seated in January of 2008," he said. He said he announced his retirement before this year was expired with careful timing so voters could choose his successor in the 2021 election.
He said that he would endorse Prestopine for his seat, and that he has asked the Republican party to nominate Prestopine as a candidate for his position for the November ballot.
"As chief deputy, he has been with me every step of the way," Gettings said.
The commissioners, as the three other voting members on the board, approved a resolution to hire Gettings as a financial consultant for the rest of this year at a pay of $2,500 per month, through January 2022. The position includes full insurance coverage that will be paid 100 percent by Gettings and it will be eliminated on Feb. 1.
Gettings abstained from voting. He said in a phone conversation Friday he decided to retire early for health reasons and for other personal reasons, but will continue to run his business, Gettings Financial Group LLC.
"This is a continuity of government thing," commissioner and board chairman Morgan Boyd said. "We are exceptionally confident of a seamless transition, but this is one more measure that we can put in place."
He said he is thankful Gettings is willing to accept the position, which will be funded from the budget line item for the controller's salary.
Prestopine as acting controller will be paid a prorated amount through December of an annual salary of $74,860.63. That includes $5,000 that the salary board approved for him to be paid as a standing stipend for his assuming the role of acting secretary of the salary board.
Prestopine is a registered Republican.
A special election will be held during the general election on Nov. 2, to choose someone to serve for the next four years.
Susan Kite, deputy director of voter registration and elections, said the office sent out letters to the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Green parties asking them to submit nominations for candidates for the Nov. 2 ballot for the position. Each party can nominate one candidate for the ballot.
Whoever is elected would serve the remaining two years of Gettings' term.
"This is something we've been talking about for the past week or so," Boyd said of Gettings' pending retirement. "When we came on board last January, we butted heads a little bit, I think. But if the commissioners and controller agreed on everything, someone's not doing their job."
He thanked Gettings for his service to the county, his friendship, "and for always being willing and able to make those tough decisions and hold the county and this board to a higher level of service."
"Anyone who knows me knows I cannot mince words," Gettings responded. "Consequently, I do what I think is right. In leaving now, it allows the election to be held for the voters to decide as to who is going to serve."
Boyd commented that in the interim, before the November election and hopefully after, that he has confidence that Prestopine will continue the legacy of Gettings in running the controller's office.
"We butted heads and our opinions were different, but we had a mutual respect for each other," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel told Gettings. "I'm thankful for the time you were here and I look forward to working with Mr. Prestopine."
Vogler said he has known Gettings since he worked in the First Federal Plaza building and he would see him in the building at times, predating Gettings' election in 2008.
Vogler became a commissioner in 2004, shortly before a scandal broke out about former treasurer Gary Felasco's shady financial dealings and misuse of a county-owned cell phone.
"It took a lot out of a lot of people," he reflected. "It took a long time to put an end to that scandal. Then we had the job of rebuilding confidence in that office, and you've done a lot of good things."
He credited Gettings for his leadership in getting the retirement board to fully fund the pension fund.
"You restored confidence in our government because of your professionalism. Our friendship will continue," he added, wishing him a healthy and lengthy retirement.
Vogler continued that with Prestopine now leading the office, "We can assure the public that the transition is going to seamless. I don't think we'll see any difference in terms of how smoothly things will operate."
Gettings will stay busy in retirement from the county.
"I want to do more things with my son's foundation," he said. The Albert P. Gettings Memorial Foundation was formed in memory of the young Gettings, a 27-year-old Marine Corps corporal who lost his life in the line of duty on Jan. 5, 2006 in Fallujah, Iraq. The fund, established in 2002, was created to provide funds for scholarships and community betterment projects.
"We were blessed to be in (Marine Corps) Camp LeJeune in June where they named a room after Albert," Gettings said.
He and his brother-in-law, local musician Doug McIltrot, also are getting ready to record an album they have been working on for a number of years containing songs about the military. Gettings said he has written a number of songs that McIltrot has put to music.
"It's time to move on and let the next generation of people take over my spot," he said.
