Pennsylvania American Water formally launched a statewide project to help identify the material of each service line for each customer.
In a promotional brochure, the company said it’s publishing publish a public-facing map in 2024 and will work then to remove lead and certain galvanized water lines from service.
The company is partnering with Chicago-based environmental engineering firm Greeley and Hansen for this endeavor.
This year, the company will be sending postcards to customers whose service line material is unknown.
Once a postcard is received, customers can scan the QR code or visit tinyurl.com/pawcsurvey. From there, the customers are asked to follow the instructions, answer the questions given, upload a photo of the service line material and provide their name, address and contact information.
“Determining what material every customer’s service line is made of – including the lines owned by them and not just by us – is a massive undertaking, and we’re asking our customers to take this request seriously and please respond so we can take action accordingly,” said PA American Water President Justin Ladner.
A water service line is a pipe that connects a house or building to the main water line in the street, which is usually less than two inches in diameter and is made of different materials.
While most of the lines are copper and colored like a copper penny, some are plastic that are colored white, blue or black, some are galvanized, being a dull silver-gray color, and some are lead, being a dull silver-gray color and easily scratched by a coin.
Magnets will not stick to a lead pipe, but will stick to a galvanized pipe.
The company owns the line up to the curb stop, while the property owner owns the remainder of the line from the curb stop to the building.
The company has already replaced 250 lead service lines to date, and will spend approximately $15 million in 2023 to replace more lead lines.
This led the company to create a customer-side lead service line replacement program, which was approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
The company said Greeley and Hansen representatives will be available by phone to answer questions about the inventory and identification process, and to help schedule an in-person inspection.
All contractors representing PA American Water will be wearing high-visibility vests with official logos, and carry official photo ID badges.
The company can be reached at (877) 201-7926, or online at paamericanwater.com.
